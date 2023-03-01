The UNRAE Studies and Statistics Centre, on the basis of registration data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT), has estimated the market for towed vehicles for the month of January 2023 towards January 2022. Trailers and semi-trailers with total mass on the ground exceeding 3.5 t: January 2023 vs 2022: +9.1% (1,305 units registered against 1,195) After the good performance of last year, the market for towed vehicles recorded growth at the start of 2023, marking in January +9.1% compared to the same month of 2022. In fact, 1,305 trailers and semi-trailers were registered in the first month of the year against 1,195 in the same period of 2022. Michele Mastagni – Coordinator of the Trailers, Semi-trailers and Equipment Group of UNRAE comments on last January’s results as follows: “The market data is confirmed in line with the positive trend recorded last year and we believe that the persistence of delays in vehicle deliveries ordered in 2022 will lead to an increase in registrations also in the first months of 2023. However, starting from the second half of 2023, we expect a new normality in delivery times, with a significant reduction and stabilization of the same. Therefore, in order for this year’s market to remain at the same levels as in 2022 despite the inflationary rises, adequate support from the Government will be necessary for the sector. In the light of the above, we ask the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to make the 2023 funds available as soon as possible for the incentives for the renewal of the vehicle fleet and we also hope that the necessary implementing decrees will be adopted so that we can also reach Italy to the free movement and sale of elongated towed vehicles of the “Eurotrailer” and “P18” type, in line with what is already happening in most European countries”.