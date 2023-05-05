UNRS public debate on the criminalization of defamation | Info

At the public debate, the UNRS reiterated its position that it cannot support legal changes on the criminalization of defamation and insult.

The Association of Journalists of the Republika Srpska announced that UNRS participated in the Public Debate on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republika Srpska.

“We saw the long-awaited public debate as an opportunity to hear the proponent’s explanations, because the drafting of the law was shrouded in secrecy. UNRS is for discussion and agreement, but it has already emphasized that it cannot support the law in this form. We still see no need and, in particular, the urgency of criminalizing defamation and insult. This directly affects the daily life of journalists, whose job description is to report information about others. The journalistic community is therefore the most threatened by the possible negative consequences of this law and it is the one that warns the loudest about the consequences of rashness,” the status is UNRS.

The position of UNRS is that it is necessary to first regulate the area with the Law on Media, which would regulate possible challenges from objective reality, which are thought to be solved by criminalizing defamation and insult, and that only then, and never before, should we deal with such a legal solution-

The President of UNRS, Danijel Simić, today at a public hearing, asked the authorities on the basis of which research they concluded that the situation in public space is unacceptable and worsened compared to before, what results do they expect and how will they be measured? The question was also raised whether, if these results are not as expected, they will go with the withdrawal or changes of legal solutions and in what time frame?

The UNRS concludes that if the ruling majority cannot be persuaded to withdraw this law, it will approach drafting a new one with the consultation of the professional public and interested individuals and groups; introduce amendments to the existing draft law, specifically intended to protect journalists while performing their work tasks. .

“The ultimate necessity, uin case the ruling majority ignores the majority opinion of the journalistic community, as a minimum understanding of its citizens, make changes in the amount of the provided fines. They are far from the possibilities and personal income of the absolute majority of journalists, and are completely unrealistic for the environment and economic reality in which the law will be applied,” they explained in the announcement.

UNRS reiterates its fear that the hasty adoption of such a law, without respecting opinions outside the circle of legislators, will cause a wave of economically motivated lawsuits for insult and defamation, which will overwhelm the courts and prosecutor’s offices, and where journalists will be the most vulnerable due to the nature of their work.

Earlier today, a number of journalists demonstratively left the public debate on the Draft Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the RS in the building of the National Assembly of the RS in Banja Luka.

