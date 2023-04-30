Home » Unscheduled for Schlein, the Palermitan invites her home
World

Unscheduled for Schlein, the Palermitan invites her home

by admin
Unscheduled for Schlein, the Palermitan invites her home

Unscheduled for Pd secretary Elly Schlein at the end of the ceremony held this morning in Palermo to commemorate the mafia massacre in which 41-year-old Pio La Torre of the PCI and his driver Rosario Di Salvo were killed. From one of the balconies of a building in via Li Muli, a few steps from the plaque commemorating the victims of Cosa Nostra, came the invitation to the secretary of the Democratic Party from Mrs. Silvana Cusimano. “Secretary, do you want coffee?”, She said to her from the balcony. After a first polite refusal, the secretary accepted the offer but she preferred a fruit juice. For Elly Schlein, a meeting of a few minutes with the hospitable Palermo family before continuing the Sicilian tour that will see her in Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania in the next few hours.

The national secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein has placed a laurel wreath in front of the plaque which, in via Li Muli, in Palermo, commemorates Pio La Torre and his driver, Rosario Di Salvo, killed by the mafia 41 years ago. Alongside Schlein, among others, were the regional secretary of the Pd Anthony Barbagallo and the provincial secretary of Palermo, Rosario Filoramo, the mayor Lagalla, the son of the former secretary, the former minister Giuseppe Provenzano. The secretary of the Democratic Party will visit Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania in the next few hours for an electoral round in view of the administrative elections. Tomorrow you will participate in the procession that will take place in Portella della Ginestra where, in 1947, the bandit Salvatore Giuliano and his men shot the workers who were celebrating May 1st. There were 11 dead and many wounded.

See also  Uber, turning point in Great Britain: 70,000 drivers become employees

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

A democratic Sudan will not want to normalize...

Cuba lacks petrol

Weird thing! “Hong Kong” is not equal to...

Ukraine, the joke of Italian aid: twenty self-propelled...

what does the color of the yolk depend...

Rafael Nadal plays in Rome and at Roland...

Parents of children with disabilities protest at Trg...

Iraqi President Visits Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader: Even...

Music under the stars waiting for May 1st,...

The genius of Palermo photographers Incorporates in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy