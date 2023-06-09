Home » Until the end of June, the deadline for handing over weapons in Serbia Info
World

Until the end of June, the deadline for handing over weapons in Serbia Info

by admin
Until the end of June, the deadline for handing over weapons in Serbia Info

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia once again appealed to citizens who own illegal weapons to hand them over to the nearest police station without any consequences until June 30.

Source: MUP of Serbia

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia once again appealed to citizens who possess illegal weapons to hand them over to the nearest police station without any consequences. The deadline has been extended until June 30.

Citizens who own unregistered weapons can hand them in until June 30 to the nearest police station or call police officers to come and collect weapons and explosive devices. By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, the deadline for handing in unregistered weapons, ammunition and explosive devices was extended until June 30. During this period, every day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., citizens who hand in weapons will not be criminally liable, nor will they bear any consequences, and they do not have to prove the origin of the weapons. When handing over illegal weapons, citizens are not required to show identification. Also, during this period, citizens can, without fear of consequences and responsibility, hand over weapons that remained in their possession after the death of the owner to the Ministry of the Interior until the end of the probate process or determination of the owner.“, reads the announcement of the Ministry of Interior of Serbia.

(WORLD)

See also  Germany's new record in a single day, the official plans to recommend the fourth vaccine for high-risk groups - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

In the snap elections in Spain, Podemos will...

Argentina refinances debt for 36 billion

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Prices down, the...

Two migrants found dead on a beach in...

Ubisoft explains why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a...

France, the hero and the killer: the two...

Janelle Monáe, crítica de The Age Of Pleasure...

Zenica miners are still on strike | Info

Storm in Teslić | Info

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy