Until the end of June, the deadline for handing over weapons in Serbia Info

Source: MUP of Serbia

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia once again appealed to citizens who possess illegal weapons to hand them over to the nearest police station without any consequences. The deadline has been extended until June 30.

“Citizens who own unregistered weapons can hand them in until June 30 to the nearest police station or call police officers to come and collect weapons and explosive devices. By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, the deadline for handing in unregistered weapons, ammunition and explosive devices was extended until June 30. During this period, every day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., citizens who hand in weapons will not be criminally liable, nor will they bear any consequences, and they do not have to prove the origin of the weapons. When handing over illegal weapons, citizens are not required to show identification. Also, during this period, citizens can, without fear of consequences and responsibility, hand over weapons that remained in their possession after the death of the owner to the Ministry of the Interior until the end of the probate process or determination of the owner.“, reads the announcement of the Ministry of Interior of Serbia.

