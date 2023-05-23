Until today with Putin | Info

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik continues his visit to the Russian Federation, and today he is supposed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: RTRS/rsmoscowoffice.ru

Dodik said yesterday that his meeting with Putin in Moscow had been arranged, and that he would convey to the Russian president that the Dayton Agreement has collapsed, and that the big question is whether it still exists.

Dodik emphasized that Republika Srpska must seek friends in Russia, which is the guarantor of the Dayton Agreement.

He said that Srpska has significant partners from Russia and that economic issues will be one of the topics of the meeting with the president of the Russian Federation.

“We will see how to overcome all these blockades. We have significant partners there who work in the territory of Republika Srpska and employ around 2,000 people. This is huge for us, we have to take care of these people. The fact that someone in the West does not like that they are successfully doing business there related to oil and oil derivatives, what should we do,” said Dodik for ATV.

He stated that a serious problem is how to preserve 2,000 employees in Srpska, how to preserve a company that pays 150-200 million in taxes per year.

The President of Republika Srpska spoke yesterday with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolay Patrusheva, who pointed out that he is glad that the President of Srpska is the guest of honor at the 11th international meeting of high representatives dealing with security issues.

Dodik stated that he was invited and that he will appear at the global security forum in Russia where he will present his point of view, because it gives him the opportunity to get to know the wider audience from the point of view of Republika Srpska.

The Minister of Science and Technology Development, Higher Education and Information Society of Republika Srpska Željko Budimir is visiting Russia with Dodik.

(Srna)