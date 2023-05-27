Untold 2023. Full festival schedule

Untold 2023. Starting with the summer of 2015, Cluj-Napoca became a fixed point on the world music map thanks to the festival which, with the passing of the years, became a real phenomenon. Music fans and heavy names in the field flock to attend Untold.

Untold 2023 will take place this year between August 3-6, with the four days of the festival going down, once again, in musical history. Undoubtedly, they will witness four more memorable evenings, unforgettable hours for music lovers but also for world-renowned artists who will delight us with exceptional performances as happens every time on the Untold stage.

Untold 2023. Here is the full program of the 4 days of the festival hosted annually by Cluj-Napoca:

On Thursday, August 3, the spectators who will attend Untold 2023 will listen to Ava Max and Bebe Rexha for the first time at this festival in Romania. Alok, KSHMR, Steve Aoki and Topic will also perform on the same day.

Friday, August 4, on the main stage at Untold 2023 will be the alternative rock band Imagine Dragons. The mainstage line-up is completed by Alesso, Salvatore Ganacci and Tujamo.

On Saturday, August 5, it’s the turn of the number 1 DJ of the moment, Martin Garrix, together with one of the most innovative artists, the Swedish Eric Prydz, to be part of the stellar line-up of the 8th edition of the Untold festival. Then French Montana, Thievery Corporation, Zhu and WizTheMc will perform.

Sunday, August 6, the last day of the Untold festival will be a truly legendary one. One of the most loved artists, Armin van Buuren, returns to the mainstage. So will the incomparable David Guetta, the DJ who has dominated dance culture for the past few decades. Ferg, Years & Years and Fedde le Grand, are the names that complete the line-up on Sunday.

The Galaxy stage, the techno house of UNTOLD festival, is ready for the biggest names in underground culture. This is the line-up by day:

Joi, 3 august: Amber Bross, Amelie Lens, Ann Clue, Boris Brejcha, Kasia, Nusha, Sara Bluma.

Friday, August 4: Bedouin, CamelPhat, Mathame, Sublee

Saturday, August 5: Charlie, Mihigh, Priku

Sunday, August 6: Dixon, Mahoni, Marco Carolo, Persic, Sit, Vizan.

