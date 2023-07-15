Unveiling the Astonishing Abilities of Bolivia’s Amphibious Fish: Meet Moema juanderibaensis

Surprise in Bolivia: They Found a Fish That Can Spend Hours out of the Water and Breathe Like Amphibians

The Bolivian scientific community has been shocked by the recent discovery made by researcher Heinz Arno Drawert. He has found a new species of fish that possesses the remarkable ability to voluntarily leave the water and survive for hours on land. The fish, known as Moema juanderibaensis and belonging to the Rivulidae family, is considered highly unique due to its capacity to adapt its breathing to a dermal one in order to survive in a different ecosystem.

The initial sighting of this fish took place in the 1990s in Santa Rosa del Sara, a town in the eastern region of Santa Cruz. However, it was only recently investigated, with Drawert publishing his findings in the specialized journal Neotropical Ichthyology in 2022. The Moema juanderibaensis measures approximately five centimeters in length and displays a greenish lead color with colored dots. Its notable features include a showy and large tail and fins. It is commonly found in puddles and temporary water ecosystems known as “curichis.”

Notably, these fish have unique eggs that possess adaptability allowing them to survive being buried in mud without water for extended periods. Under these conditions, the eggs dry up within days or weeks but can remain in this state for up to two or three years.

Another surprising observation made by Drawert is that adult Moema juanderibaensis voluntarily leave the water and spend several hours clinging to leaves or plants near their habitat. This behavior seems to be a response to threats posed by other fish. To survive outside of water, these fish change their breathing method from gills to dermal respiration, similar to that of amphibians.

However, the species is not without vulnerabilities. These animals are highly sensitive to changes in their habitat, particularly human-related alterations such as deforestation and machinery entry. Their eggs cannot survive in excessively hot places without shade, leading to a higher likelihood of their death.

Drawert emphasized the urgent need for conservation efforts as the Moema juanderibaensis has already lost a significant portion of its natural habitat due to deforestation. Approximately 60 to 70% of their habitat has disappeared in the past few decades. Nevertheless, there is hope for the species if efforts are made to establish “micro protected areas” that preserve suitable environments for their survival.

In conclusion, the discovery of this fish species in Bolivia has astounded scientists and has shed light on the extraordinary adaptability and vulnerability seen within the animal kingdom. Further research and conservation initiatives are necessary to protect the Moema juanderibaensis and its delicate ecosystem.

