“There will not be any deviations from the adopted propositions”, the statement signed by the members of the Steering Committee of the Handball Association, without representatives from Republika Srpska, states.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljevic

How many clubs are leaving the Handball Premier League BIH?

At the beginning of the season, in August last year, the Board of Directors of RS unanimously made a decision to drop five teams from the men’s Premier League of BiH in the 2022/23 season, however, during the season, an initiative was launched by the Handball Association of the Republic of Srpska to cancel this decision.

It seemed to bear fruit and on Friday, April 7, the Supervisory Board of RSBIH overturned that decision, which would mean that three clubs would be relegated, however, a new twist happened on Tuesday when the Management Board of RSBIH, more precisely the majority of its members, announced a completely different information.

“There will be no deviations from the adopted propositions”, it is emphasized in the announcement of the RSBIH Board of Directors, which is signed by eight of its members, i.e. without members from Republika Srpska.

In it, it is stated that the decisions made unanimously by the RSBIH Board of Directors last August will not be abandoned, and it is stated that disciplinary proceedings are being initiated against a person “who falsely presents himself as the president of the Supervisory Body of RSBIH”.

The announcement was signed by the members of the Board of Directors, the members of the Board of Directors of the RS BiH, Slobodan Zadro, Kenan Magoda, Zoran Trlin, Emir Dautović, Branko Vukojević, Nedim Music, Dario Pušić and Haris Galijašević, and we are transcribing it in its entirety:

“Hereby we want to inform the public that the competition in the Premier Leagues of BiH for male and female handball players is conducted according to the Propositions of the competition, which, on the basis of its competences, respecting all normative acts of the RS BiH, was adopted by the Board of Directors of the RS BiH and that there are and will not be any deviations from the adopted a proposition.

We also point out that the misinformation that has appeared in the public about the changes in the number of teams that will leave the Premier League at the end of the season is the result of unauthorized and unauthorized representation, override and personal views of individuals, and that they have no basis in any normative act of the RS BiH.

Given that the publication of this disinformation in the public caused anxiety and confusion, and given that the said disinformation was published with the signature of a person who falsely presents himself as the president of the Supervisory Board of the RS BiH, we, the undersigned, are initiating disciplinary proceedings against him.

The fact that certain members of the RS BiH Board of Directors, who were the main proponents of the adoption of the Proposition with such provisions regarding the number of clubs leaving the Premier League at the end of the season, suddenly became the main opponents of the implementation of the Proposition due to the state of the tables.

We want to inform the handball public that the Propositions of the Premier League competition in both competitions, adopted on the basis of all normative acts of the RS BiH, UNANIMOUSLY by all members of the RS BiH Board of Directors and as such are binding for all participants of the competition,” states the statement of eight members of the RS BiH Board of Directors.