Home » up to 5.40 euros more per month for some fixed line offers
World

up to 5.40 euros more per month for some fixed line offers

by admin
up to 5.40 euros more per month for some fixed line offers

The remodulations of TIM that will trigger the December 1st they will not only concern TIMVision, but also some landline offers. The Italian telephone operator communicates this on the official website, specifying that “the monthly cost of some TIM fixed line offers will increase by an included amount between €1.99/month and €5.4/month VAT included“.

The change was announced with a message in the October invoice. Customers can:

accept implicitly the contractual change: valid from 1 December 2023
exercise the right of withdrawal from the contract and port the fixed line number to another operator: there are no penalties or deactivation costs. The communication must be sent no later than December 31, 2023: by calling 187
by accessing theMyTIM Customer Area
by sending written communication to TIM – Customer Service – PO Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (ROME): it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the identity document of the contract holder and write as the subject “Modification of the contractual conditions”
writing a PEC a disattivazioni_clientiprivati@pec.telecomitalia.it: it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the identity document of the contract holder and write as the subject “Modification of the contractual conditions” by going to a TIM store

Some specific cases should be taken into consideration:

ongoing installment payments (e.g. modem, TV, telephone): the customer will be able to continue paying the remaining installments until the due date or, alternatively, pay the amount in a single payment
equipment for rent/loan for use: obligation to return to TIM
case of time constraint duration of the offer: there will be no charge for early termination

You may also like

Head of Fidel Castro’s Bodyguard Dies at 86:...

Cursed Clash arrives in February, new trailer

Growing Threats and Concerns: Israel’s War with Hamas...

No one has yet won the presidential elections...

Chinese Authorities Condemn US Sanctions on Iranian Arms...

We premiere “Apologia del Mambo”, the new album...

35 Countries Release Digital and Green International Economic...

The massacre of innocents in Gaza. Can Israel...

UN Secretary-General authorizes management of social fund for...

We reject the Palestine Exception to free speech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy