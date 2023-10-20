up to 5.40 euros more per month for some fixed line offers

The remodulations of TIM that will trigger the December 1st they will not only concern TIMVision, but also some landline offers. The Italian telephone operator communicates this on the official website, specifying that “the monthly cost of some TIM fixed line offers will increase by an included amount between €1.99/month and €5.4/month VAT included“.

The change was announced with a message in the October invoice. Customers can:

accept implicitly the contractual change: valid from 1 December 2023

exercise the right of withdrawal from the contract and port the fixed line number to another operator: there are no penalties or deactivation costs. The communication must be sent no later than December 31, 2023: by calling 187

by accessing theMyTIM Customer Area

by sending written communication to TIM – Customer Service – PO Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (ROME): it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the identity document of the contract holder and write as the subject “Modification of the contractual conditions”

writing a PEC a disattivazioni_clientiprivati@pec.telecomitalia.it: it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the identity document of the contract holder and write as the subject “Modification of the contractual conditions” by going to a TIM store

Some specific cases should be taken into consideration:

ongoing installment payments (e.g. modem, TV, telephone): the customer will be able to continue paying the remaining installments until the due date or, alternatively, pay the amount in a single payment

equipment for rent/loan for use: obligation to return to TIM

case of time constraint duration of the offer: there will be no charge for early termination