According to the latest news from CCTV News, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 13th, saying,The Russian army destroyed a “Haimas” multiple rocket launcher system and its ammunition depot in the Donetsk region, and blew up two Ukrainian Air Force Mi-24 helicopters parked on an apron in the Nikolayev region.。

Russian air defense forces destroyed four Ukrainian drones and intercepted four “Haimas” multiple rockets. Russian and Donbas armed forces have taken full control of the Pesky area north of the city of Donetsk.

Image source: CCTV News

According to CCTV News, citing Ukraine’s UNIAH news agency on the 13th local time,The Ukrainian military has received the first four “Zuzana-2” self-propelled guns from Slovakia. The gun has a range of about 41 kilometers and requires only three people to operate.

It is understood that the Slovak army has only just begun to install the “Zuzana-2” self-propelled artillery in the summer of 2021.

According to another CCTV news report, Podoljak, adviser to the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, said in an interview with the media on the 13th that Ukraine has no intention to resume talks with Moscow because it means a victory for Russia.He emphasized that the current Ukrainian-Russian dialogue is limited to resolving the exchange of prisoners and the remains of the dead.

On the 8th local time, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said that the preconditions for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are not yet fulfilled. Only after the negotiating delegations from both sides have done all their homework can arrangements be made. The heads of state meet. But so far, the conditions for a presidential meeting have not been met.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive CCTV News

Cover image source: CCTV News



