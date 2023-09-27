up to €2.99 more, but with different advantages

The Vodafone remodulations Of October which we wrote about in recent days were not the last. Next month other customers of the red operator will suffer increases, unless they decide to terminate the contract as required by law in these cases (how to do below). The customers in question are some of those who have a rechargeable mobile network plan, specifically they are some “converging customers”, i.e. those who have associated a fixed network offer with the mobile network offer.

Starting from October 25th il monthly of some rechargeable mobile phone offers will suffer increases from 1.99 to 2.99 euros. Vodafone does not specify the name of the plans that will be affected by the price increases, probably because (it is a hypothesis) not all users with that or those specific plans will be affected and it would create confusion. There communication in fact it will be clear and focused: starting today the mobile line customers involved will be informed of the remodulation via SMS. Furthermore, anyone who has any doubts can contact the toll-free number 42590 or alternatively contact the customer service staff on 190.

‘REMODULATION’ WHICH RHYMES WITH ‘RATIONALIZATION’: THE ADVANTAGES

To offset the increased cost, Vodafone offers it for free to customers who did not have them “as standard” in the plan:

i services which allow you to always be reachable such as the answering machine, the call me service and continuity of service in the event of running out of credit

Unlimited SMS and minutes

more data traffic“to adapt the offers to the growing consumption needs and reduce the risks of exhaustion of available data traffic and consumption of gigabytes beyond the threshold” how many more gigabytes is not specified, the quantity probably varies depending on how many were included with the remodeled plan

the elimination of the costs of all options additional minutes, SMS, gigabytes which until now were paid separately

the elimination of the monthly cost of the SIM plan.

Anyone who has a benefit or discount on the landline offer associated with the mobile offer which is affected by the contractual change will also receive a communication on the invoice and will also be able to withdraw from the landline contract without penalties or costs.

Vodafone claims that more than a remodelingwith the negative meaning that this term carries with it, the measure in question is a modificationfa “part of an initiative to overall simplify Vodafone’s offers to make them more transparent and responsive to the needs of its customers”, and judging by the changes and mergers listed above the thesis “holds”.

WITHDRAW WITHOUT PENALTIES OR COSTS, HOW TO DO IT

Customers who do not wish to accept the contractual changes, pursuant to current legislation, will be able to switch to another operator while keeping the numberwithout penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communication specifying the reason for withdrawal “Modification of contractual conditions”.

Or, alternatively, for all remodulations (current but also future, as required by law) there is the possibility of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs. Yes it can exercise:

walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel your home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request by calling 190 by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, PO Box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to servizioclienti@vodafone.pec.it

you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you wish to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of contractual conditions”.

Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated previously, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you wish to proceed with the payment in a single solution.