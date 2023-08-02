Up to €3,000 bonus for employees for dependent children

Bonus for dependent children: the instructions of the Revenue Agency are ready for employers who intend to provide their employees with sums or reimbursements as benefits. A recent circular provides clarifications on the new discipline of corporate welfare, following the innovations introduced by the labor decree which raised the limit within which it is possible for 2023 to 3 thousand euros (instead of the ordinary 258.23 provide employees with tax-free goods and services. Limit that rises to 4,000 euros for children up to 24 years of age.

The same decree also included among the bonuses that do not contribute to the formation of employee income also the sums paid or reimbursed to workers for the payment of domestic electricity, water and gas utilities.

For employees with dependent children, therefore, benefits of up to 3,000 euros received from the employer are exempt from Irpef, as well as from the substitute tax on productivity bonuses. The subsidy also includes sums paid or reimbursed for the payment of domestic utilities for the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas. The relief is applied in full to each parent, holder of income from employment and/or similar, even in the presence of only one child, provided that the same is fiscally dependent on both, and remember that, for the tax authorities, children with an income not exceeding 2,840.51 euros (gross of deductible charges) are considered dependents.

Since the benefit is due for 2023, this income limit – which rises precisely to 4 thousand euros for children up to 24 years of age – must be verified as of December 31 of this year. It is also clarified that the new relief is up to both parents even if they agree to attribute the deduction for dependent children in full to the parent who, of the two, has the higher income.

To access the benefit, the worker must declare to his employer that he is entitled to it, indicating the tax code of the only dependent child or children. Since there is no specific form for this declaration, it can be made according to methods agreed between the two parties.

