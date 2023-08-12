Home » upcoming cars revealed
Playground Games today revealed the first details about Italian Automotivethe new update of Forza Horizon 5 which will see the return of the historic Italian car brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat e Lancia.

The update will provide us well 16 new cars8 of which will be available from August 15th and the other 8 unlockable by playing the playlist Italian Automotive Festival, from 17 August to 14 September. This is the release schedule:

August 15th

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1968) Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2017) Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 (1965) Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale (1965) Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO (1992) Lancia Stratos HF Stradale (1974) Fiat 124 Sport Spider ( 1980) Abarth 595 esseesse (1968)

August 17th

Alfa Romeo 154 Q4 (1992) Lancia Delta S4 (1986)

August 24th

Alfa Romeo 4C (2014) Abarth 695 Biposto (2016)

August 31st

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione (2007) Abarth Fiat 131 (1980)

September 7th

Lancia 037 Stradale (1982) Abarth 124 Spider ()

