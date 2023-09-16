Home » Update 2.0 date revealed
World

Update 2.0 date revealed

by admin
Update 2.0 date revealed

CD Projekt RED has finally announced when Cyberpunk 2077 will receive theUpdate 2.0l’free update which will introduce many new features: the 21 September. The update will introduce redesigned skill trees, revamped cyberware, improvements to combat AI and, finally, fighting on board vehicles.

It will therefore be possible to shoot with pistols or SMGs from the back of the motorbike, through the windshield of the car or from the side window, or even use the katana when on board the motorbike, for example to cut the wheels of other cars. On some cars it will also be possible to mount machine guns that can be used in combat.

If you can’t wait to return to Liberty City, then, all you have to do is wait for September 21st or 26th, when the expansion arrives Phantom Liberty.

MX Video – Cyberpunk 2077

See also  NEXT GENERATION MOBILITY / The third edition kicks off on 13-14 June in Turin - Mobility

You may also like

Lampedusa Overwhelmed: Italian Island Receives 7,000 Migrants in...

20 and 30 year sentences for the terrorists...

The Peace Ark Hospital Ship Receives Praise for...

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom + La Femme...

Advancements in Electronic Payment for Legal Services in...

Switzerland offers 50,000 euros to whoever moves to...

Nanoscale Bactericidal Materials: A Promising Solution for Drug-Resistant...

Adem Ljajić presented in Novi Pazar | Sport

Truck Falls on Lada Car in Spectacular Accident...

RAP unions convened by the Municipality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy