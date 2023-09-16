Update 2.0 date revealed

CD Projekt RED has finally announced when Cyberpunk 2077 will receive theUpdate 2.0l’free update which will introduce many new features: the 21 September. The update will introduce redesigned skill trees, revamped cyberware, improvements to combat AI and, finally, fighting on board vehicles.

It will therefore be possible to shoot with pistols or SMGs from the back of the motorbike, through the windshield of the car or from the side window, or even use the katana when on board the motorbike, for example to cut the wheels of other cars. On some cars it will also be possible to mount machine guns that can be used in combat.

If you can’t wait to return to Liberty City, then, all you have to do is wait for September 21st or 26th, when the expansion arrives Phantom Liberty.

MX Video – Cyberpunk 2077

