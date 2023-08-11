Updated Rules for Importing Food of Animal Origin by Travelers and Natural Persons in Cuba

New Rules for Importing Food of Animal Origin Facilitated for Travelers in Cuba

The National Center for Animal Health (Cenasa) of Cuba has recently announced updates to the rules regarding the importation of food of animal origin by travelers and natural persons. The new norm, which came into force on August 1, was published on the official website of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG). Under the new regulations, imports of products of animal origin are temporarily facilitated for travelers and natural persons, allowing them to bring in products intended for human consumption that were previously regulated or prohibited. However, MINAG authorities have clarified that these regulations may be resumed at a later date when deemed necessary.

Cenasa has provided a list of products that can be imported since August 1. This includes canned meat (canned) of bovines and pigs, properly identified and from recognized commercial brands, as well as meat preserves (canned) of birds, duly identified and from recognized commercial brands. Additionally, fresh, frozen, dehydrated, or salted meats, edible offal, semi-processed meat products, and semi-cooked, vacuum-packed products of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and avian origins can also be imported, if they are properly identified and belong to recognized commercial brands. Sausages made from beef, pork, and poultry, as well as seafood (canned or not), fluid uht, condensed, evaporated milk, dairy desserts, powdered milk, and pasteurized mature cheeses, are also allowed. Non-commercial pet food containing poultry, pork, fish, and vegetables as a protein base can be imported as well.

However, there are certain products that are prohibited from importation under any circumstance. These include fluid milk and milk derivatives that are not pasteurized, fresh meats and their cuts with bone from any origin, meats from wildlife, and raw breading such as chicken nuggets (not fried). Additionally, pet foods containing ruminant meals as a protein base, regardless of the country of origin, are also prohibited.

It is crucial that all imported products are fully packaged, from recognized brands, properly labeled, and without any breakage in the packaging. Any non-compliant products will be confiscated and incinerated.

These new rules aim to facilitate the importation of food of animal origin for travelers and natural persons in Cuba. The temporary measures provide an opportunity for individuals to bring in specific products for personal consumption. However, it is important to adhere to the guidelines and restrictions outlined by the authorities to ensure the health and safety of the country’s animal population and consumers.

