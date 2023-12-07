The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over 21 months and the situation on the battlefield remains dire. A recent report indicates that the Russian army has captured the important town of Malinka in eastern Ukraine, although the Ukrainian army has refuted this claim as a lie. The war has entered its second winter, and the frontline has become increasingly difficult.

The Russian army’s progress in Malinka has been slow, averaging only 5 meters per day. However, the Ukrainian army does not have enough troops to reinforce Malinka and is facing overwhelming firepower from the Russian army. The Russian army has resorted to large-scale and violent bombardment of Malinka using barrel artillery, rocket launchers, and fire-breathing tanks.

Despite the reports of the Russian army’s advance, the Ukrainian military spokesman clarified that the Russian army had not completely occupied Malinka. The Ukrainian army continues to counterattack on multiple fronts and has repelled numerous enemy attacks.

In addition to the situation in Malinka, the Ukrainian army used drones to attack an oil depot in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, and an explosion was reported near the Crimean Bridge. These developments highlight the ongoing conflict and the intensity of the fighting.

The situation is further complicated by the potential weakening of Western military aid to Ukraine. It is reported that the Biden administration’s budget to assist Ukraine has encountered obstacles in the Senate, and there are rumors of a rift between the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army and President Zelensky. Ukraine is in urgent need of foreign aid, and the potential lack of support from Western countries may have detrimental effects on the ongoing conflict.

However, while Ukraine is facing challenges in obtaining international aid, Russia’s military production capacity has been questioned. Reports indicate that all-terrain vehicles imported by Russia from China were destroyed upon entering the battlefield, highlighting concerns about Russia’s military resources and its reliance on foreign mercenaries.

The recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war have significant implications for both countries and the international community. As the conflict intensifies, the need for a peaceful resolution becomes more pressing, and the impact of the war on the lives of civilians in the region cannot be understated.

