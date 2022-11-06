There is alarm in Kiev for the damage to infrastructure caused by Russian bombs. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko does not rule out the possibility of a total blackout, due to the lack of electricity, heating, water, communications and invites residents to stock up on food or temporarily move out of the city. At the moment, a mass evacuation is ruled out. “Moscow is trying to commit an energy genocide, but Kiev and Ukraine will resist,” says Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak. While the Ukrainian president warns that “over 4.5 million people do not have access to electricity” and “the most difficult situation is currently in Kiev and the capital’s Oblast”. Meanwhile, Von der Leyen has heard from the Ukrainian leader and promised aid worth 1.5 billion euros per month.

00.18 – Zelensky: “More than 4.5 million people without electricity”

23.34 – Wsj: contacts between security advisers Biden and Putin

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has had confidential conversations with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, and the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, in recent months in order to reduce the risk of escalation in Ukraine and to warn Moscow about the use of weapons of mass destruction, not just nuclear ones. US and allied sources reported this to the Wall Street Journal. The goal of the contacts, the sources explained, was to avert an extension of the conflict beyond the Ukrainian borders and to keep the channels of communication open, not to discuss a diplomatic solution to the war. The last conversation between Sullivan and Patrushev communicated by the White House dates back to last March. “They say a lot of things”, is the only comment that came from Sullivan’s spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, while the Kremlin did not respond to requests for clarification.