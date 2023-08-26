Urgent Statement: Tropical Depression Number 10 Forms in Caribbean Area, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Cuba

Tropical Depression 10 Forms in the Caribbean, Heavy Rains Expected

The Cuban Institute of Meteorology has issued an urgent statement regarding the formation of Tropical Depression number 10 in the Caribbean area. According to the institute’s latest available data, the depression is currently situated at coordinates 21.1 degrees North latitude and 86.1 degrees West longitude. It is approximately 105 kilometers northeast of Cozumel and 145 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo de San Antonio in the province of Pinar del Río.

With maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and higher gusts, Tropical Depression 10 has undergone rapid development in the past 24 hours and has organized significantly. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the system extend over the northwest of the Caribbean Sea, the Yucatan channel, and western Cuba.

Due to this tropical depression, meteorological conditions are favorable for continued rainfall across the national territory. Heavy rainfall has already been recorded in the western end of Pinar del Río and the Isla de la Juventud, with the expectation of intensifying throughout the day in the rest of the western region. The National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) reports significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Carapachibey Lighthouse on Isla de la Juventud recording 101.0 millimeters and the Playa Girón weather station in Matanzas reporting 93.1 millimeters. Manuel Lazo in Pinar del Río measured a total of 102.2 millimeters of precipitation.

The probability of rain remains high in most parts of the country during the weekend, with some areas expecting heavy and intense rainfall. On Monday the 28th and Tuesday the 29th, an increase in precipitation is anticipated, particularly in the western half of Cuba. The provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, and the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality may experience accumulated rainfall between 100 and 350 millimeters in the next 72 hours.

Individuals are urged to stay updated with the Cuban Institute of Meteorology’s updates and warnings and take necessary precautions to ensure safety in these adverse weather conditions.

