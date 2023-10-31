Home » Uri Magidish freed: who is the female soldier guarding the kibbutz
Uri Magidish freed: who is the female soldier guarding the kibbutz

Uri Magidish freed: who is the female soldier guarding the kibbutz

“This evening, soldier Uri Magidish was released during a ground operation, after being kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7.” This is the short statement with which the Israeli army announced the end of the nightmare for one of the over 230 hostages in the hands of Hamas.

“The soldier has been visited by a medical team, her condition is good and she has already met her family,” the note continues. “The IDF and the Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to secure the release of the abductees.”

Uri Magidish, who is 19 years old, was one of the lookouts guarding the Nahal Oz kibbutz, which was brutally attacked by Hamas militants on October 7.

The operation with which the soldier Ori Magidish was freed during the night did not happen by chance, but was planned for a few days after the Shin Bet, the internal security service, had obtained information about her place of imprisonment in Gaza. This was reported by the media according to which the Israeli forces (army and Shin Bet together) managed to surprise her kidnappers and bring her back to Israel unharmed. According to the commercial television channel Canale 13, “dozens of Shin Bet agents, if not hundreds” took part in the operation. The blitz was made possible – he added – by the presence of Israeli army forces inside Gaza. “It is to be believed that the kidnappers resisted,” Kan public television said, remaining within the limits allowed by military censors. Israeli forces suffered no casualties. Megidish’s whereabouts, alone, were not disclosed. According to some commentators, it is likely that not all 239 hostages are being held in the same place in Gaza.

The IDF also shared a photograph of the released soldier with his family on Twitter, writing: “She is home.”

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths met in Jerusalem with relatives of the hostages held in Gaza. «There are 230 Israelis who have been held hostage since October 7. For the past three weeks, their families have been living in agony, not knowing whether their loved ones are alive or dead,” Griffiths said. “I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

