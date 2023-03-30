The performance is a co-production of the National Theater in Belgrade and the National Theater in Belgrade

Source: National Theater of RS

It was signed in Belgrade today agreement on co-production of the play “Hilarious Tragedy” between the National Theater in Belgrade and the National Theater of Republika Srpska, it was announced from the Banja Luka theater.

It will also be the first concrete implementation Cooperation Agreement which was signed on February 9, 2022 between the directors of these two houses, Svetislav Goncić and Dijana Grbić.

The first rehearsal for the play “Hilarious Tragedy”, based on the text by Dušan Kovačević and adapted and directed by Jagoš Marković, was held at World Theater Day, March 27, in Belgrade. The play’s premiere is planned for May 5 at the National Theater in Belgrade in the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka will be held on May 12.

This darkly humorous story by Kovačević deals with the personal and family tragedies of “little”, ordinary people. The action takes place in our everyday life, but in an upside-down reality. This black comedy premiered in 1991, and since then it has not stopped attracting the attention of audiences and fans of theater and film.

The vivid gallery of characters will be portrayed by NPRS actors: Nikolina Friganović (Ruža), Željko Erkić (Milan) and Ljubiša Savanović (Doctor), as well as actors from the National Theater in Belgrade: Petar Vasiljević (Neven), Nela Mihailović (Julka), Aleksandar Vučković (Kosta), Sandra Bugarski (Rajna), Branko Vidaković (Vasilije)…

The playwright is Molina Udovicki Fotez, the director Marković will also choose the music, the set designer Matija Vučićević and the costume designer Bojana Nikitović will be responsible for the visual identity of the play, and the assistant costume designer will be Nevena Saraković. Ljiljana Mrkić Popović is responsible for the stage speech.

“The play also deals with the question of the search for a lost identity, origin, guilt… All of this together, in essence, is a beautiful and somewhat tragic story about theater”said Dušan Kovačević.

Based on his text, it was recorded in 1995 the film of the same namedirected by Goran Marković, in which they played Voja Brajović, Bata Stojković, Olivera Marković, Dragan Nikolić,

Rade Šerbedžija, Vesna Trivalić, Bogdan Diklić, Sonja Savić…

