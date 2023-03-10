Home World Uroš Borzaš commented on Serbia’s victory over Norway | Sports
Uroš Borzaš commented on Serbia's victory over Norway | Sports

Uroš Borzaš commented on Serbia’s victory over Norway | Sports

After the fantastic goal that brought victory to Serbia, the hero of the national team spoke.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The handball team of Serbia achieved great victory over Norway (25:24) in the qualifications for the European Championship, and he became the hero of the triumph Uroš Borzaš. The guy who was “stolen” by the Serbs from the French scored from a very difficult position in the last seconds of the match, and then ran to the stands to celebrate the great victory with the fans.

“Of course I dreamed of something like this. And not once, but a million times. An incredible atmosphere. Thank you to all the people who came to cheer us on. We live for matches like this, as far as I’m concerned, I can play handball tomorrow“, said the hero of the victory of the Serbian national team. Watch his goal:

Source: Arenasport 1/printscreen

The great defender of the Serbian national team solved the question of the winner in the last second, but it seems that after the match he did not want to assume the role of a hero. He dedicated the victory to his teammates who could not perform tonight, and then immediately turned to the next match of the national team – against the same rival.

“The fight was incredible, both we and they played solid defense. A very difficult game to play, but Serbian stubbornness worked. We went for the win, that’s how we prepared and I hope we managed to cover up the lack of Petr Đorđić, Ilija Abutović, Vladimir Cupara and Marko Milosavljević“, said Borzaš and added that the team will be ready for the match that will be played in Norway on Friday:

See also  The EU: "The war in Ukraine does not make us forget Syria. New aid is ready"

“There will be strength for sure. Tomorrow we will go to Norway. We will have training in the afternoon and we will have time to rest and prepare for the next game.”

