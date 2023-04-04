After a few months, Uroš Ćertić looked back at the Cooperative in which he himself participated, and revealed what he knows and what he thinks about the reality show participants.

Stuntman Uroš Ćertić, a former participant of Zadruga 6, commented on the reality team a few months later and looked back on his participation, which ended ingloriously after only three months, because after numerous conflicts with the housemates, he voluntarily left the project. He also commented on the love triangle in the Cooperative, but also on certain individuals.

“I met Zvezdan in front of the Cooperative, we hung out a bit, he and Ana were at my house and I was at theirs. We shared some experiences, I would never say that there is something evil between them, they seemed like a couple who have been together for a long time, we laughed, joked, made jokes. Ana didn’t leave him for Angela, but for Aleksandra. It seems to me that she is a bit like Zvezdan’s mother, a bit of an injured woman and a victim of violence. I don’t like that her PR friend is Kije Kockar, I don’t like that she called everyone who left the reality show before her entry, she was seriously preparing. I don’t trust anyone, honestly, there are too many contradictions for me and there is no logic,” said Uroš, who commented on Anđela Đuričić, after constantly praising her earlier.



“For Anđela, I was ready to give my right hand that she would never do what she did. She is young, from a small town, at the level of a 19-year-old girl from Belgrade. I praised her participation, so I was surprised, not disappointed. I warned her with a message: ‘Zvezdan is now hanging out with you to divert the real liking story from him and Alex‘. She asked me about the bed next to mine, we talked a bit, I broke her and Zvezdan sitting and saying:Imagine, they give us those handcuffs of fate‘ and in fact they are gave the idea and couldn’t wait, he is much older than her“, believes Ćertić, who was considered one of the fiercest participants in the Cooperative.

“I destroyed them with brutal expositions and pointed out their lies, flaws, manipulations, six-fold arshins. I’m a solo player, I was fighting against two thirds of the house all the time, it was never easier for me, honestly, there was physical contact, but it’s not hard to be smart there. I had excellent conditions in terms of everything, absolutely everything, someone with my conditions and contract would have stayed there for ten years. People on reality shows, who insult my two year old son, don’t deserve me to be nice, as Brandon said, I came there with a white flag, you got me like that with your insults and lies. There’s good, bad, evil in me, I’m a twin in my horoscope, so who can they wake up. There I could have told them about Tom Cruise and Steven Seagal, but they didn’t want that, they wanted to insult me, to urinate on me in Belgrade, so they also urinated on my bed, but these are people who come by the Niš Express bus, they play ‘Three Hats’ and drink in the Student Park. I was ashamed to hang out with people who don’t know who Steve Jobs is, the statute he bleats fifteen hours a day“, admits the stuntman, who never caught his eye in the White House.

“I’ve never had a relationship in a reality show, I don’t practice that, so as not to mistake my soul for all these reality shows, a man is a jerk, he can always fall in love, maybe I saw myself with two or three participants, counting from the first ‘Survivor’, until Cooperatives 6. I am amazed when some of them enter reality shows, which behave according to some of my rules. Because of him and my mother, I never did some things, that’s why I never fell in love, because it would have been recorded. Jovana Misica is one of the few participants who, by my standards, had a good participation. She didn’t get upset, to her credit. In fact, I don’t need to say any honor, I guess it’s the standard behavior of girls from a normal home and the family she comes from.

Uroš Ćertić said the following about Filip Car and Maja Marinković: “Filip thunders, he’s nice, he’s a bit of a figurehead, but I have a thousand and one objections to his behavior. It’s not cunning, I thought he wouldn’t let Maja approach him , would be a mangup. Maja is not a femme fatale, maybe she is in Beli Potok, Marinkova Bara. She is attractive and bombastic, but she is not beautiful“.

“I pulled my dad’s little girl’s hair a little, what does it matter, but he also pulls himself, that’s kidding, there were much worse things. There, cups fly into people’s heads and all sorts of other things“, he looked back on conflict with Adam Labunski, and he says that Miljan Vračević is his biggest disappointment. “We had a great time hanging out, practicing, and then he got into a duel with Lepi Mića, to whom he later offered construction materials, and with Aleksandra Nikolić as well. He doesn’t have his own self, he fights to death and reconciles after a few days, as if nothing had happened. Even today, eleven years later, I don’t talk to whoever I had an argument with in Big Brother. The end,” said Uroš Ćertić.

(MONDO/Serbian Telegraph, Reality)

