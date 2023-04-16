Uroš Spajić has recovered from his injury Sport

He returned to Zvezda last winter, but has not yet played a single minute.

Source: MN PRESS

Experienced stopper of Crvena zvezda Uroš Spajić (30) returned last December to the “Maracana”, where he flourished, but spent months recovering from an injury and has not yet “debuted”. He could have a chance for that next Saturday, in the game against TSC, in which the red and whites could “certify” winning the title.

After a severe injury to the cruciate ligament of the knee, sustained a year ago, Spajić is patiently returning to the competitive rhythm and, apparently, at the end of this season, he will get a chance to feel the field and start preparations for September and the group stage of the Champions League.

“Recovery is progressing very well. I joined the team and I am working in the full training process. I have already done three full training sessions with my teammates. I expect to train in full rhythm during the whole of next week. We will see how I feel, whether I will be in competition for the team and the game against TSC or in some next match, but now it’s only up to me how I feel physically. It’s a question of when I will return to the field, “the leg is giving up”, I expect to play soon if everything goes according to plan plan,” Spajić told the club’s website.

The former defender of Krasnodar, Anderlecht, Toulouse, Feyenoord and Kasimpasa called on the fans to fill the “Maracana” next Saturday. “The match against TSC is as important as any next one, it is something that goes without saying and with which every Red Star player will agree. TSC proved to be a good opponent, it is not surprising that they are second in the table, the results show that, they are in front of our eternal rival. They made us suffer a lot in the last game in Bačka Topola. I expect a good match, they play nice football.

It is very important that our fans are in the stadium, they are our biggest supporter and the 12th player, especially in our stadium. It is very important for every footballer to feel the atmosphere at the Maracana, they give us an extra wind at our backs when they cheer us on in large numbers, as always it is much nicer to play in front of full stands. I expect that people will come to support us in large numbers, I hope that we will win at our stadium and secure the 34th national championship title in the history of the club”.

The festive atmosphere is also present in the home of Uroš Spajić. “Of course, I will spend Easter with my family, as was the case for Good Friday. We dyed eggs, or rather I supervised more. It is a great opportunity to rest well and use these few days so that from the beginning of Sunday I will be ready for work with the team. Of course, I would also take the opportunity to wish the players a happy Easter, to enjoy the holidays, and then to see you at the Maracana on Saturday.”