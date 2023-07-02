Home » Uroš Stevanović on the debacle of the water polo player | Sports




“Dolphin” coach Uroš Stevanović is dissatisfied with the shocking defeat of the Serbian national team.

Because of this, coach Uroš Stevanović had to criticize his players, adding that he congratulated the Romanians, since they fought harder from the beginning to the end of the game – and that’s why they deserved the victory.

“For my players, I can say that they didn’t learn the lesson from last summer that we have to give one hundred percent against every team if we want a positive result and victory. Unfortunately, they didn’t respect Romania or themselves and we will have to change something in the future. We lost and the second match that we shouldn’t have done. The only good thing is that this match is not important for this season, but the most important thing is that we learn not to repeat the mistakes in the following matches.”said Stevanović.

Let us remind you that Serbia was weakened and performed without Dusan Mandić, and previously secured a place in the European Championship. As for the World Cup in Doha, we failed to qualify directly through the World Cup.

