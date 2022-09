KIEV – Yesterday the president of Copasir, Senator Alfredo Urso of Fratelli d’Italia, met the head of the presidential administration, Andrii Yermak and the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.Brothers of Italy is preparing to become a ruling party after the elections of 25 September and has a line of full support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, but in the coalition there is the League which instead has a much more ambiguous position and close to Russia.