Home World Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Palermo, a tribute to Falcone and to the victims of the mafia
World

Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Palermo, a tribute to Falcone and to the victims of the mafia

by admin
Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Palermo, a tribute to Falcone and to the victims of the mafia

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived at 20 in Palermo. The mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla, welcomed her. Von der Leyen wanted to pay tribute to Giovanni Falcone, Francesca Morvillo and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Palermo, a tribute to Falcone and the victims of the mafia appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Coronavirus in the world, Biden: "100 million vaccinations in 100 days. Objective achieved in advance"

You may also like

Biden with the leaders of the Eastern flank:...

Ukraine, a year after Putin gives the best...

The fight between Edin Dzeko and Andrea Onana...

Putin threatens Moldova: decree on independence revoked –...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 23 February...

“You don’t look like” is the new Tic...

Udinese transfer market, not just Beto! Via another...

Analysis: After a year of Russia-Ukraine war, the...

Denis Huseinbašić rejected Bosnia and Herzegovina, waiting for...

Vojin Lazarevic legend of Red Star goal against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy