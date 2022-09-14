“This is not just a war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. This is a war on our energy, a war on our economy, a war on our values ​​and a war on our future. It is about autocracy versus democracy. And I am here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity Putin will fail and the EU and Ukraine will prevail ». The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaks to the European Parliament dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as well as the majority of the female commissioners of her team. The sanctions on Russia “are there to stay”, she firmly declares in front of the guest of honor: the first lady, Olena Zelenska. Her whole speech on the State of the Union is marked by the ‘red thread’ of solidarity: solidarity with Kiev, in terms of military, economic and financial support and solidarity between Europeans to face the difficult economic phase and the effects of the war in Ukraine . Russia “continues to manipulate the market and prefers to burn gas rather than sell it”, is the accusation of the German leader, who announces the creation of a European Hydrogen Bank, a European Sovereignty Fund, a support package for small and medium-sized enterprises. You then you quote David Sassoli: “Democracy has not gone out of fashion, but it must be updated to continue improving people’s lives.”



(reuters)

“Today I will be in Kiev”

‘The Commission will work with Ukraine to ensure seamless access to the single market. And viceversa”. Von der Leyen points out that ‘our single market is one of the biggest success stories in Europe. Now is the time to make it a success story for our Ukrainian friends too. And that’s why I’m going to Kiev today, to discuss it in detail with President Zelensky ». The president also spoke on the issue of relations with Moscow which inflamed the Italian electoral campaign. “We must not lose sight of the way in which foreign autocrats target our countries. Foreign entities finance institutions that undermine our values. Their disinformation is spreading from the Internet to the classrooms of our universities – she declares -. We need to better protect ourselves from malicious interference. For this reason we will present a ‘package for the defense of democracy’. It will bring to light occult foreign influences and shady funding. We will not allow any Trojan horse of the autocracy to attack our democracies from within ».

“States must cut electricity consumption”

On the energy front, the president invites «our Union» to take «an example from its people. Reducing demand during peak hours will make supply last longer and lower prices. This is why we are proposing measures for Member States to reduce their overall electricity consumption. ‘ But, she adds, “more targeted support is needed. For industries, such as glassmakers who have to turn off the ovens. Or for single parents who are faced with one daunting bill after another. Millions of Europeans need support. EU member states have already invested billions of euros to assist vulnerable families. But we know that this will not be enough ». Von der Leyen indicated that “gas price caps are currently under consideration”. However, he added that “‘we need to guarantee both security of supply and our competitiveness on a global level: consequently we will work out together with the Member States a series of measures that take into account the specificities of our relations with suppliers, from the most unreliable ones such as Russia to trusted partners like Norway ». In essence, we could move towards a ‘price cap’ for Russian gas and a ‘cap’ agreed on supplier by supplier.



(reuters)

The EU proposes a 10% cut in electricity consumption

The European Commission, in its energy package presented today, proposes to reduce electricity demand by at least 10% until March 2023. To target the most expensive hours of electricity consumption, when gas-fired electricity generation has an impact significant on price, the Commission proposes an obligation to reduce electricity consumption by at least 5% during selected peak hours. Member States will need to identify 10% of the hours with the highest expected price and reduce demand during these hours. The Commission also proposes that Member States aim to reduce overall electricity demand by at least 10% until 31 March 2023. They can choose the appropriate measures to achieve this reduction in demand, which may include financial compensation. According to the calculations of the European executive, the reduction in demand during peak hours would lead to a reduction in gas consumption of 1.2 billion cubic meters during the winter.

From ceiling to company revenues 140 billion euros

The German leader also explains «a ceiling on the revenues of companies that produce low cost electricity. These companies are making revenues that they never accounted for, that they never even dreamed of. In our social market economy, profits are good. But in these times it is wrong to receive record extraordinary profits by benefiting from the war and on the shoulders of consumers. In these times, profits must be shared and conveyed to those who need them most ». A proposal that you, she stresses, “will raise more than 140 billion euros for the Member States to directly cushion the blow”.

A new European Hydrogen Bank

In addition to this, «I can announce that we will create a new European Hydrogen Bank – continues von der Leyen -. It will help secure the procurement of hydrogen, in particular by using resources from the Innovation Fund. It will be able to invest 3 billion euros to help build the future hydrogen market ». «Hydrogen – remarked the German leader – can be a turning point for Europe. We need to move our hydrogen economy from the niche to the large scale ”. Von der Leyen also recalls that in the RePowerEU maxi-energy plan the EU has doubled its goal “for 2030 to produce ten million tons of renewable hydrogen in the EU, every year”.

The European Sovereignty Fund

Not only. “Five years ago, Europe launched the Battery Alliance. And soon two thirds of the batteries we need will be produced in Europe. Last year I announced the European Chips Act. And the first chip gigafactory will pave the way in the coming months. Now we have to replicate this success ». Thus the President of the Commission explains that “this is also the reason why we will increase our financial participation in important projects of common European interest. And for the future, I will push to create a new European Sovereignty Fund. Let’s make sure that the future of the industry is made in Europe ».



A support package for small and medium-sized enterprises

There will be support for small and medium-sized enterprises. «We will present an aid package for SMEs – continues von der Leyen -. It will include a proposal for a unique set of tax rules for doing business in Europe, we call it Befit. This will make it easier to do business in our Union. Less bureaucracy means better access to the dynamism of a continental market ». “We will review the late payment directive, because it is simply not fair that 1 out of 4 bankruptcy is due to invoices not paid on time – he highlights -. For millions of family businesses, this will be a lifeline in troubled waters ”.

“Time to change the Treaties”

And we look to the future, so “I believe that the time has come to sanction solidarity between the generations in our Treaties. It is time to renew the European promise. And we must also improve the way we do things and the way we decide things ». “Some might say that this is not the right time – is the conclusion -. But if we are serious about preparing for the world of tomorrow, we need to be able to act on the things that matter most to people. And since we are serious about a larger Union, we also need to be serious about reforms. So, as this Parliament has asked, I believe the time has come for a European Convention ”.