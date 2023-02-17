Home World Uruguay activates state of emergency to prevent spread of bird flu – Xinhua English.news.cn
Uruguay activates state of emergency to prevent spread of bird flu

Uruguay activates state of emergency to prevent spread of bird flu

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-17 08:06

CCTV news client reported that on February 15 local time, Uruguayan Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Matos announced that five wild swans were found to be infected with highly pathogenic H5N1 in the border area between Maldonado and Rocha provinces in the south of the country. Cases of bird flu. Therefore, the Uruguayan government has decided to initiate a national animal health emergency.

Matos said that so far, the bird flu epidemic in Uruguay has not yet affected the local agricultural production areas, and there has been no human infection. He emphasized that the main purpose of launching relevant emergency measures is to prevent the further spread of the epidemic and avoid its impact on public health and the national economy.

It is reported that from late November 2022 to mid-February 2023, cases of bird flu have been found in 14 Latin American countries including Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and Mexico.

