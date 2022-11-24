Uruguay, the “South American powerhouse” in the first match of the World Cup in South Korea. The Korean media asked: Can the “curse” be broken?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-23 23:23

Overseas Network, November 23. According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean team will face Uruguay on the evening of November 24, Beijing time, for the first round of Group H of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group match.

South Korea, along with Uruguay, Ghana, and Portugal, are drawn into Group H and will challenge for the round of 16 in this World Cup. The last time South Korea advanced to the round of 16 was at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. South Korea made it to the semi-finals in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup. In addition, South Korea’s best performance in the World Cup held overseas was the semi-finals in the World Cup in South Africa.

Yonhap News Agency stated that if the South Korean team wants to advance to the top 16, winning the first game is the key. But the opponent Uruguay is a South American powerhouse and is regarded as the No. 1 seeded team in Group H. Moreover, South Korea has the “South American Curse”, whether it can break the curse this year has attracted attention.

In previous World Cups, South Korea has 8 matches, 2 draws and 6 losses against South America and North and Central America, and has never won. Especially in South America, South Korea has a record of 1 draw and 4 losses, including 2 losses against Uruguay.

South America was originally a “strong enemy” of Asian countries including South Korea. According to FIFA (FIFA) statistics, in the history of the World Cup, Asian countries have faced South American countries 22 times, with a record of 2 wins, 3 draws and 17 losses. Asian teams are at an absolute disadvantage.