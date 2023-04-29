US, 12 soldiers dead in a month from collisions between helicopters, the Pentagon stops aviation for a day

US Army Chief of Staff James McConville has ordered a halt to all military aviation activity following two separate helicopter crashes that collectively killed 12 soldiers. Next May, all military helicopters will remain grounded for 24 hours “with the exception of those taking part in critical missions”, until procedures and training are completely reviewed. “The safety of our airmen is our top priority,” the US Army chief of staff said in a statement. We will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and crews have the knowledge, training and awareness to safely complete their assigned missions.”

The decision came 24 hours after a mid-air collision between two AH-64 Apaches returning from a training mission in Alaska, which claimed the lives of three soldiers. Last month, nine more servicemen were killed in a collision between two Black Hawk helicopters during another training mission in Kentucky. Chief of Staff McConville, himself an experienced airman qualified for various aircraft, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers: “We are deeply saddened by their loss – his words -, which makes the review of every protocol, from maintenance to training, risk assessment and management, to supervisory responsibilities”. The stop will take place, it is explained, between 1 and 5 May.