A single $ 2 bill is in the hand of a stranger (or more) in Illinois who defeated the probability calculations by winning the jackpot Mega Millions gives 1.28 billion dollars. The winning ticket was drawn on Friday evening. And from the virtual box came this sequence of numbers 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the third prize in the largest lottery in the country, growing week after week because no one got the six winning numbers right from the April 15 last: 29 draws consecutive without a jackpot winner.