The results of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections have been announced. Up to now, according to NBC and other media reports, in the election of 435 seats in the House of Representatives, the Republican Party has won 222 seats, more than half. According to data from Fox News in the United States, the number of Republican and Democratic House seats is temporarily 207 and 184. In the Senate, statistics from various media show that in the 100 seats, Republicans and Democrats won 49 and 48 seats respectively. In Georgia, with no more than 50 percent of the vote for both parties, it has been announced that a second round of senatorial elections will be held on December 6.

Voters cast their ballots in the midterm elections at a polling station in Washington, the United States, on November 8. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Aaron)