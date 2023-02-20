Home World US, 400,000-dollar missile knocks down an “object” in the skies: but it was a balloon for hobbyists that cost between 12 and 180 dollars
A balloon thrown as a hobby costing between 12 and 180 dollarsbut interpreted by authority Americans as a potential danger to the country and then shot down by a $400,000 missile. According to the American trade magazine Aviation Weekthe object shot down between the 10 and 12 February was launched by a group of enthusiasts ofIllinois. Then he was gone. The latest location of the silver-coated item and launched in October last year by hobbyists of the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade was located Feb. 10 at 38,910 feet off the west coast of theAlaska. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) predicted that the cylindrically shaped helium balloon would float above the central part of the territory of the YukonCanadian territory, on February 11, the same day a Lockheed Martin F-22 shot down an unidentified object with a similar description and altitude in the same area. The type of footballs like those thrown by the club can cost anywhere from $12 to $180. Ron Meadowsfounder of Scientific Balloon Solutionsa company of Silicon Valley which makes purpose-built balloons for hobbyists and scientists, he said: “I’ve tried contacting our military and theFbi to try to inform them what many of these objects are likely to be. And that doesn’t look like much smart if they shoot them down”.

