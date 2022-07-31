It grows in United States concern for the possible spread of monkeypox even if American officials announce the arrival of 800,000 in these days vaccines. This is an important number but still not enough to cover the people at greatest risk of contracting the virus. And more doses won’t arrive until October, the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, the governor of New York, Kathy Hokul, declared a state of emergency. “After reviewing the latest monkeypox epidemic data in New York State, I declare a state of emergency to strengthen our efforts to counter this. Epidemic“the governor said in a statement posted on the administration’s website. Hokul noted that one in four cases of the infection in the United States occurred in New York State.” My team and I are working 24 hours. out of 24 to provide more vaccines, expand testing and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during an outbreak, “the governor added.

From the first accounts it emerges that even with the new supplies, the United States will have only the doses needed to vaccinate a third of the population that adopts sexual habits considered to high risk, reports the Post. J.Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a recent podcast that the United States likely needs 3.2 million doses to cover the entire range of citizens at risk. . But by the end of 2022 there won’t even be 2 million doses, he added.

“The United States must continue to increase the supply of vaccines and must move quickly to implement a comprehensive distribution approach to significantly increase equal access to vaccines,” said Daniel McQuillen, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Administration Biden hopes to keep up with the outbreak by sending additional doses, reports Axios’ Arielle Dreher. But if cases increase and demand increases, President Biden may have to request more funds from the Congress or declare a public health emergency, writes Dreher.

Critics have already panned federal officials for their slow response to the outbreak in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reports. But the two circumstances are very different. The United States had more than 1 million doses in stock for monkeypox while no coronavirus vaccine was available at the start of the pandemic. Covid-19.