US actor Bill Cosby has received new allegations of sexual assaults from nine women

The American comedian Bill Cosby has been denounced by nine women for sexual assaults: according to the accusations, in all cases he would have exploited his fame by making them promises (for example, helping them to make a career) in order to be alone with them and sexually assault them. Before this complaint, more than 50 women had already accused Cosby of dozens of sexual assaults committed in recent decades. The new complaint, which was filed Wednesday in Nevada, was made possible by a new law passed in the state that removed the two-year time limit within which adults could file charges for sexual abuse and assault. to earlier periods, and now it has been possible to present them.

In 2018 Cosby was sentenced to ten years in prison on some of the charges against him, but he was released after serving three in 2021, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sentence because, according to the court, he had not had a trial fair. Cosby was found guilty in June last year of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1975.