US agents kill 14-year-old African American: in the bodycam video the escape and then the shot

Aurora Police, In Coloradoreleased the video, taken by the bodycam, in which an agent is seen shooting at Jor’Dell Richardson, a 14-year-old African American, on June 1st. The boy, shot in the abdomen, died after being transported to hospital for his injuries. The officer shot him during a chase after Richardson, along with other boys, had come running out of a shop where, this is the accusation, he had committed a theft.
A commission of inquiry stands investigating what happened. In the video, the officers are heard yelling at the boy to stop and then, at a certain point, the young man is immobilized by a police officer, James Snapp, which keeps him on the ground. “Please stop, you got me,” the boy says. Then comes a second agent, Roch Gruszeczka, who is heard telling the boy to drop his gun and shoots him. The Aurora police chief at the press conference Art Acevedo he said Richardson was thought to have had a weapon, but it later transpired it was a pellet gun that looked like a 9-gauge. The victim is not seen in the footage pointing the gun at the officers. “No matter what the investigation leads to, it’s a tragedy because a young life was lost,” Acevedo said.

