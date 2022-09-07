The rumors about the material seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago continue to follow one another. The Washington Post opens this morning with the news that among the documents found in the tycoon’s private home there are also the papers describing the military defenses and the relative nuclear capability of a foreign government. Not only that, but in the private property of the former US president – according to the Post – there were also documents relating to “US operations so top secret that many high national security officials were kept in the dark.” Only Trump and a small number of his cabinet members could authorize other government officials to know the details of these secret programs. Sources in the Post pointed out that US intelligence was very concerned with the classified material found in Mar-a-Lago. Despite this, the documents were not in a safe deposit box, but in Trump’s residential estate, 18 months after his release and in a situation of relative insecurity – the WP article continues. The name of the foreign state of which Trump retained nuclear capability is unknown, but that document was among the hundred secret files that the feds had discovered in the villa of the American tycoon and not among those that his lawyers had returned in two terms before. January and then in June.

The Washington newspaper also reveals another exclusion in today’s article: Trump advisors have visited the home of an official responsible for the counting of votes in Georgia several times after the defeat in the presidential elections. The two consultants are also being investigated for tampering with voting machines in Michigan.