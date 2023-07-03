US and Mexico Negotiating Program to Alleviate Migratory Pressure, Details Remain Unclear

Title: US and Mexico Negotiating Program to Address Migration Pressure, Source Says

Subtitle: Details regarding the program’s specifics remain undisclosed

According to a source familiar with discussions between the United States and Mexico, the two countries are engaged in negotiations for a program aimed at alleviating the long-standing migratory pressure faced by the Mexican government. While the exact nature of the program remains undisclosed, it is uncertain if it will function similarly to other initiatives implemented by the Biden administration, allowing refugees in Mexico to remotely request asylum without crossing the border or appearing at Border Patrol posts.

The source noted that eligibility for the program will be limited to refugees who entered Mexican territory prior to June 6. However, no specific information was provided regarding the nationalities that may benefit from the program. Data from the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicates that a majority of individuals crossing into the United States from Mexico hail from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

To apply for asylum in the United States, applicants must demonstrate that they face persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social or ethnic group. In efforts to encourage legal migration and address the strain on resources in border communities, the Biden administration has implemented various measures.

Presently, the primary method to seek asylum in the US is through CBP One, a mobile application allowing individuals in Mexico to secure appointments with US authorities to present their asylum cases. However, with only 1,250 daily appointments available, slots fill up rapidly.

Another program established by President Biden permits nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to apply for immigration permits to enter the United States. However, this program imposes a monthly quota of 30,000 individuals. Due to high demand, the number of applications processed has decreased in recent months, as reported by the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

Meanwhile, the Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed “rejection and concern” regarding the implementation of state laws against irregular migration in Florida and Kansas. These laws, as stated by the Ministry, create a discriminatory environment against the Mexican and Hispanic community and could lead to hate crimes. They also emphasized the significant economic contributions made by migrants to the state of Florida and the country as a whole.

The Mexican government recognized the veto of the Kansas anti-immigrant law by the Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, acknowledging its potential implications. However, they reiterated their respect for the legal order and state laws of the United States while intensifying their efforts to protect the Mexican community within the country.

The negotiations between the US and Mexico for a program aimed at addressing migratory pressure are ongoing, with specific details yet to be disclosed.

