South Korea and the United States launched 4 surface-to-ground missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan in response to North Korea’s provocation. This was announced by the Seoul armed forces, adding that another missile – Hyumoo-2 – crashed to the ground inside an air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung, in the north-east of the country. There were no injuries.

On the North Korea issue, the US also asked the United Nations Security Council to meet today. “We asked for a Security Council meeting to address the dangerous launch,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed on Twitter. However, the discussions are unlikely to be successful due to the opposition of Russia and China.

North Korea yesterday tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile (Irbm), capable of flying over Japan, for the first time in eight months, according to reports from the Seoul military. The South Korean Joint Staff Command reported having detected the launch from Mupyong-ri, in the northern province of Jagang, carried out at 7.23 local time (00.23 in Italy): the missile flew for about 4,500 kilometers, confirming the overcoming of Japan and hitting an apogee of about 970 km at the considerable maximum speed of Mach 17.

The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis to verify the specifications of the missile which, on an initial analysis, refers to a Hwasong 12 that in January flew about 800 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 2,000 km. “North Korea’s series of ballistic missile provocations will further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the South Korea-US alliance and will only deepen the isolation of the North from the international community,” the Command said in a note, condemning the launch as “a significant act of provocation” that undermines peace and stability not only on the Korean peninsula but also in the international community, representing a “clear” violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

