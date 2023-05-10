Home » US announces $1.2 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera
The United States has announced a new $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine that will include air defense systems, conventional artillery and anti-drone munitions, satellite imagery services and funding for military training.

Under the package announced on Tuesday, May 9, Ukraine will also receive technology that allows Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars to be integrated with Ukraine’s indigenous air defenses.

The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement, “The Russians fired wave after wave of missiles at Ukraine, and the Ukrainian military is good at shooting them down. The plan also includes munitions to shoot down unmanned aerial systems.”

Ukrainian cities have come under renewed air strikes over the past week, with dozens of Russian missiles and drones targeting the capital Kiev and other major cities.

Ukraine is preparing for its much-anticipated spring offensive against invading Russian forces, but the latest U.S. aid cannot reach the battlefield immediately because it must still be procured from the defense industry or partners.

Purchasing from industry is designed to keep the U.S. military from depleting its own stockpiles, but it also means that aid will take longer to reach Kiev than if equipment were drawn directly from existing U.S. military stockpiles.

As of FY2023, the U.S. Department of Defense has provided $5 billion in security assistance to Kiev in four tranches under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). In FY 2022, the United States spent $6.3 billion worth of USAI funds.

The U.S. also shipped more than $35 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine using the Drawdown Authorization (PDA), which authorizes the president to move equipment and services from U.S. stockpiles without congressional approval in an emergency.

The release of the military aid on Tuesday comes as Congress and the White House debate ways to avert a default on the nation’s debt. Meanwhile, many Republicans are demanding deep cuts to domestic spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

Members of both the Democratic and Republican parties have insisted they support continued aid to Ukraine, including Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Victory Day: Ukraine and Russia mark end of World War II (Al Jazeera)

