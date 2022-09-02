WASHINGTON. As announced in recent days, the Biden administration has approved the arms sale to Taiwan for $ 1.1 billion.

The package includes 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, 100 Sindewinder air-to-air missiles and support for the radar system. This is the fifth and most important arms transfer to Taiwan by the Biden administration.

The confirmation comes from the Pentagon, which specified that the decision has been approved by the State Department. The news comes as China continues to send ships and aircraft carriers to the Taiwan Strait, after the visit of the speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi.

