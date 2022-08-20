[NTDBeijingtimeAugust192022]On the 17th, US State Department Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific Conda criticized in a media conference call that the CCP used Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an excuse to try to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. However, there is peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Critical to regional and global security and prosperity, the United States will support Taiwan in line with its consistent policy.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and the Pacific: “The CCP’s words and deeds are seriously destabilizing. They risk miscalculation and threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

On the 17th, Daniel Kritenbrink, the US State Department’s Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific, criticized in a media conference call that the CCP used Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an excuse to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and the Pacific: “We expect that (CCP’s actions to pressure Taiwan) may last for several weeks to several months. The purpose of these activities is clearly to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and weaken Taiwan’s resilience.”

Kangda stressed that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is crucial to regional and global security and prosperity, and the United States will support Taiwan in accordance with its consistent policy.

“We will act responsibly, steadily and resolutely.” “We will continue to fly and operate wherever international law allows, consistent with our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation, including standard air and sea crossings. Taiwan Strait.”

In the face of the CCP’s use of economic and other coercive methods in recent years, Kangda also talked about the Taiwan-US trade initiative that began formal negotiations on the 18th.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and the Pacific: “This is not only to increase trade volumes and cooperation between the United States and Taiwan, but also an opportunity to help Taiwan build resilience and ensure that we have a resilient and secure supply chain between us.”

When asked about the “Taiwan Travel Act” encouraging officials to visit Taiwan, Kangda responded by reassuring that the United States is fully committed to an unofficial but robust and important partnership with Taiwan, which includes broad areas of interaction and cooperation. will move forward.

