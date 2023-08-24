Home » US Authorities Announce Return of Five-Year Tourist Visas for Cubans: Interviews to be Conducted in Guyana
US Authorities Announce Return of Five-Year Tourist Visas for Cubans: Interviews to be Conducted in Guyana

US Authorities Announce Return of Five-Year Tourist Visas for Cubans: Interviews to be Conducted in Guyana

US authorities to resume interviews for Cuban tourist visas, lasting five years, after suspension by former President Trump. The United States Embassy in Havana will not conduct the appointments due to limited staff caused by alleged sonic attacks. Instead, interviews will likely take place at the US diplomatic headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana, a familiar location for Cubans as reunification visas were previously processed there. Additionally, Guyana offers numerous direct flights and does not require a visa for Cubans to enter. Immigration lawyer Jesús Novo believes the option to conduct interviews may also be extended to other embassies in Mexico, Panama, or the Dominican Republic. The resumption of these visas is welcomed by many who have family ties in the United States and were unable to visit during the suspension period. Official announcements regarding the reopening and procedure details are expected soon.

