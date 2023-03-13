Listen to the audio version of the article

Another American bank in the storm goes belly up and the fear of contagion in the financial system worsens. Enough to push the US authorities to run for cover with a wave of extraordinary and aggressive measures: take over institutions in crisis, guarantee deposits and stop earthquakes before they get out of control. Signature Bank in New York, specialized in services to the legal and real estate sector and sunk by bets on cryptocurrencies, fell and was taken over by the authorities on Sunday evening, after the crash suffered in the last few days by the Californian Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate.

Fully secured deposits

The intervention on Signature aroused surprise: after being under pressure, she seemed to have regained her composure. But Treasury, Federal Reserve, Fdic, have done much more: simultaneously with the move on the New York institution, they have triggered an exceptional safety net of afflicted deposits: they have promised that the customers of the institutions will not suffer any losses, they will reimbursed immediately and in full, even though federal deposit insurance formally stops at $250,000. In all Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have nearly $300 billion in deposits. If necessary, the FDIC, which covers them, will levy a special tax on all banks to recover any losses, wielding a power it has to ward off systemic earthquakes. It will thus avoid orchestrating an unpopular bailout paid for by the public purse and ultimately by the taxpayer.

New Fed credit line

The measures do not stop: the Fed will immediately open a new credit line – called the Bank Term Funding Program (Btfp) – available to any institution that needs it, always with the aim of protecting deposits as much as possible, offering loans from the duration of one year. To get this program off the ground, it will call on a $25 billion Treasury fund formerly used to stabilize currency markets. To guarantee the loans granted, the Fed will then accept Treasury securities and other public entities from the banks at their original value, not at today’s devalued value due to the sharp rises in interest rates decided by the Fed itself and which have made the resources and conditions of a number of institutions. In this way the banks will be entitled to higher loans.

The specter of the bank run

The unprecedented measures are intended to avert a so-called “bank run”, of a dramatic flight from banks, especially large and less large regional banks, by customers with large deposits and in search of security. Many urge us not to compare the current crisis too easily with the collapse of the gigantic real estate market and its obscure derivatives in 2008, which engulfed generally undercapitalised institutions. But a flight from a growing number of banks could still shake confidence in the system and become difficult to contain, transforming initially isolated episodes into panic and instability of the entire financial universe, from credit to stock markets and the economy. And also brushing aside government reassurances not backed by new action – including statements by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen just hours before that the system remains “secure” overall. Anchored by the solidity achieved with reforms, after the past crisis, based on better surveillance and imposing stricter requirements. However, it should be remembered that for banks such as the SVB, the prudential rules themselves had been relaxed in recent years under pressure from campaigns by the industry lobby.

Regulators surprised chasing revenge

Once again, moreover, the regulators seemed taken by surprise by the new bank cracks, making it more urgent for them to mobilize to avoid the repetition of increasingly dark moments. Said and done: “Account holders will have access to all their money from Monday 13 March” thus announced the Fed, Treasury and Fdic in a joint statement referring to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). “No losses associated with the resolution” of the SVB crisis “will be borne by taxpayers,” they added. A similar strategy will also be followed for Signature Bank. “In the light of market events”, confirmed the New York banking authorities who acted alongside the federal ones, consumers will be protected. Taken together, the initiatives undertaken “demonstrate our commitment to take all the necessary steps to ensure that savings are safe”, underlined the consortium of regulators.