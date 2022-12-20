Max Matza

BBC reporter

3 hours ago

image source,Getty Images

A U.S. congressional investigation into last year’s Capitol riots said former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges, including sedition.

The Democratic-led committee voted unanimously to order the Justice Department to prosecute Trump.

The committee also released a video showing former Trump aide Hope Hicks (Hope Hicks) warning Trump to consider his posthumous name.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Former Trump aide Hope Hicks (first left) testified that Trump’s reaction to his warning was: “The only thing that matters is winning.” (English)

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, disrupting Joe Biden’s presidential election certification process.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and issued a statement slamming the committee as a “kangaroo court” (identifying unfair court rulings).

After about 18 months of investigating the unrest, a committee selected by the U.S. House of Representatives recommended four indictments against Trump in its final meeting on Monday (December 19):

Inciting, assisting, supporting or encouraging riots

obstruction of official process

Conspiracy to deceive the United States

conspiracy to make false statement

The Justice Department is not required to follow the recommendations of congressional committees, but prosecutors are already considering whether to charge Trump.

While the commission’s actions were largely symbolic, the commission’s chairman described the prosecution’s recommendation as a “blueprint for justice.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the recommendation on Monday.

“The riots are a betrayal of the authority of the United States,” said Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who worked on the committee.

“This is a serious violation of federal law, and the Constitution itself has a footnote to it.”

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee released their preliminary 161-page executive summary on Monday. It accused Trump of carrying out a “multifaceted conspiracy” to thwart the will of voters on the eve of and during the Congressional riots.

The House committee said Trump spread what he knew to be false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and then pressured administration officials, the Justice Department and his own vice president to help subvert the results. The committee accused him of inciting congressional riots as a last-ditch attempt to prevent a peaceful transfer of power to Biden.

The full report, which runs to several hundred pages, is expected to be released on Wednesday (December 21).

On Monday, the committee also released a video from their evidence base showing Hicks, a longtime Trump aide, saying she had warned Trump that if he continued to make false statements about the election, he and his team would be threatened. is “damaging his posthumous name”.

She said Trump was noncommittal about her concerns at the time.

In her testimony, she stated that President Trump “said something that was roughly equivalent to ‘If I lose, no one cares about my legacy, so it doesn’t matter'”, Trump also said at the time that “the only thing that matters is winning. “.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Trump and daughter Ivanka testify remotely before congressional committees

The committee also criticized Ivanka Trump, the former president’s eldest daughter and former informal White House adviser, for not “cooperating” with investigators.

The report said that Ivanka and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “demonstrated incomplete and inaccurate memories of some issues” or were not as “candid and direct” as other Trump cronies.

Trump relaunched his presidential campaign last month, with a statement from his campaign accusing the committee of “show interrogation” by “Never Trump partisans” and saying they were “the blot on the nation’s history”.

“This kangaroo court is nothing more than an image project that insults the IQ of Americans and satirizes our democratic system.”

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The crowd held a statue of Trump on the day of the riots in the US Capitol.

The committee also said it would refer four Republican members, including Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, to the House Ethics Committee for failing to cooperate with the committee’s investigation.

“If the rule of law and democracy in our country is to survive, this cannot happen again,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi.

“Whenever belief is broken, so is our democracy. Trump has destroyed that belief,” he said.

More than 900 people have been charged with the riots in Congress.

What will greet Trump?

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Trump announced earlier at Mar-a-Lago that he would run for president again.

Regarding the congressional riots in 2021, the summary of the report released by this congressional committee stated: “Without Trump, all the events on January 6 would not have happened.”

The BBC’s North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher (Anthony Zurcher) analyzed that the vote to suggest that Trump be prosecuted brought the 18-month investigation to a chaotic end, but the relevant suggestions were more political. rather than legal.

If Trump is indicted and convicted on the committee’s charges, he could face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and up to 20 years in prison, and be barred from running in future presidential elections, but so far the committee’s votes have roughly is still symbolic.

Congress does not have any power to prosecute Trump under relevant federal laws—that power belongs only to the U.S. Department of Justice. The committee is now essentially presenting all the bases on which to recommend that the Justice Department take action, but how the DOJ handles those bases is completely out of the committee’s control.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department itself appears to be considering indicting Trump — a jury convened by federal prosecutors has issued subpoenas to dozens of Trump administration officials for government documents, and the same documents have been seized by Congress. Committee reviewed.

And the Capitol riots aren’t the only legal investigation Trump could face. Attorney General Special Counsel Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s handling of Mar-a-Lago documents after he left office, and the Georgia district attorney is investigating Trump’s relationship with the state. Whether an officer’s contact violated state law; there’s also a slew of civil cases.

Trump has been trying to paint all the criminal and civil investigations against him as a witch hunt, and congressional committees haven’t done much to refute his claims. It’s just that the committee’s recommendations will cause the media to publish negative news headlines about Trump for several days, and continue to remind the American people of the chaotic scenes in the Congressional riots last year.