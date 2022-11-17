International tension has eased over the missile that fell in Poland. According to the US, he was Ukrainian and not Russian. The tragedy, which struck a Polish-Italian firm, was “probably an unfortunate accident,” says Polish President Duda. For NATO, which ruled out the no-fly zone, “there is no proof of a deliberate attack on Poland”, but “Kiev is not to blame: it was the effect of the Russian attacks”. Zelensky says he is convinced that “the rocket is Russian”
-
Zelensky asks for data from partners on missile in Poland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding access to “all data” from partners on the missile in Poland. Zelensky has asked that Ukrainian experts be given access to “all data” of Westerners and the site of the explosion of the missile that fell in Poland, near the Ukrainian border. “We want to establish every detail, every fact. That’s why we need to have access to all data held by our partners and to the location of the explosion,” said the Ukrainian president in his usual evening address.
-
US Chief of Staff, probability of military victory is not high
“The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, i.e. the Russians being driven out of all of Ukraine, including Crimea, is not high.” This was stated by the US Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, at a press conference at the Pentagon. “Perhaps a political solution is possible,” he added.
-
US Chief of Staff, “I tried to talk to Moscow but without success”
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, attempted to speak with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, yesterday after the missile crash in Poland, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Milley himself reported it during a press conference at the Pentagon. Milley then spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, the Polish one and other defense chiefs in Europe, added the US chief of staff. “My staff was unable to get me in touch with General Gerasimov,” Milley explained. “I spoke to my Ukrainian counterpart, General Zaluzhny – I spoke to him several times in fact – also with the Polish counterpart and many others (defense chiefs) in Europe,” he added.