US Chief of Staff, “I tried to talk to Moscow but without success”

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, attempted to speak with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, yesterday after the missile crash in Poland, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Milley himself reported it during a press conference at the Pentagon. Milley then spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, the Polish one and other defense chiefs in Europe, added the US chief of staff. “My staff was unable to get me in touch with General Gerasimov,” Milley explained. “I spoke to my Ukrainian counterpart, General Zaluzhny – I spoke to him several times in fact – also with the Polish counterpart and many others (defense chiefs) in Europe,” he added.