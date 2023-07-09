US-China relations now have ‘stronger foundations’

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that her talks in Beijing with several senior Chinese government officials have helped advance the US-China relationship on a “stronger footing.” “Overall, I think my bilateral meetings have been a step forward in our efforts to establish US-China relations on a more solid basis,” Yellen said after a four-day visit to the Chinese capital. The United States will continue to take “targeted actions” to preserve its national security but such trade restrictions are not used to “obtain an economic advantage” over China, Yellen later assured.

