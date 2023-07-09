Home » US-China relations now have ‘stronger foundations’
World

US-China relations now have ‘stronger foundations’

by admin
US-China relations now have ‘stronger foundations’

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that her talks in Beijing with several senior Chinese government officials have helped advance the US-China relationship on a “stronger footing.” “Overall, I think my bilateral meetings have been a step forward in our efforts to establish US-China relations on a more solid basis,” Yellen said after a four-day visit to the Chinese capital. The United States will continue to take “targeted actions” to preserve its national security but such trade restrictions are not used to “obtain an economic advantage” over China, Yellen later assured.

See also  Pakistan: a boat capsizes, 49 children drowned

You may also like

Article Title: “U.S. Supply of Prohibited Cluster Munitions...

Decree on Sunday in the Official Gazette of...

Hunter of Burmese pythons caught the capitalist |...

Thousands March in ‘March of Hope’ Against Government’s...

He kills his wife and hangs himself, the...

Title: “Turkey Attempts Mediation to Extend Black Sea...

The war in Ukraine on its 500th day,...

Weather forecast July 9, 2023 | Info

Marko Simonović signed for Crvena zvezda | Sport

The Controversy Surrounding the US Supply of Cluster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy