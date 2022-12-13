1 hour ago

image source,Getty Images

Since the two heads of state in Bali last month expressed their desire to stabilize bilateral relations, high-level officials began to engage in further contacts.

Over the past two days, US Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and the Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, US National Security Council Senior Director for China Affairs Laura Rosenberger and other senior officials visited China, and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks with them.

Their visit paves the way for Blinken to visit China early next year, according to a State Department statement. Blinken will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China after two years in the Biden administration.

Analysis pointed out that although the bilateral meeting is a positive signal, their contact will be very limited.

“U.S. officials will explore potential ways to reduce the military risks of the two countries and prevent further deterioration of relations between the two countries due to issues such as Taiwan,” Bonnie Glaser, Asia director of the German Marshall Fund think tank in Washington DC, told BBC Chinese. “Discussions between the two sides will test the possibility of progress in these areas.”

The move comes after China froze diplomatic channels with Washington following a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leading to military tensions between the two sides that prompted many observers to warn that miscalculation could lead to misfires.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for Asia Pacific Affairs.

“Candid” talks

According to public information, both the United States and China stated that the talks were conducted “candidly”.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Conda and Rosenberg explored potential avenues for cooperation, including on challenges such as climate change, health security, global macroeconomic stability, and global food security .

These are all areas where Sino-US relations have overlapping interests in the current frozen period.

Agence France-Presse quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that Kangda and Rosenberg emphasized “the importance of setting a bottom line for the bilateral relationship to ensure that the United States and China maintain open channels of communication and manage competition responsibly.”

“They emphasized that competition must not turn into conflict.”

Both Kangda and Rosenberg were accompanying officials of the US side at the G20 summit in November. After visiting China, they visited South Korea and Japan on December 13 and 14.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Laura Rosenberger, Senior Director for China Affairs, National Security Council

“Window of Opportunity” for Cooperation

Some experts said that now is a “window of opportunity” for possible cooperation between China and the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who entered his third term after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, has returned to the international arena. President Joe Biden is also seeing hope in the results of the U.S. midterm elections and is expected to focus on foreign policy over the next two years.

“The leaders of both sides are more confident,” Zhu Zhiqun, a professor of international relations at Bucknell University in the United States, told BBC Chinese. In addition, both sides are facing the challenge of economic recovery after the epidemic, “the current cooperation is the best choice.” See also Now the Ukrainian resistance is putting the Soviet-style attack at risk

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (Jake Sullivan) pointed out in a press conference after the meeting that Conda and Rosenberg mentioned the issue of recovery after the epidemic in the interview, but the specific details were left to the diplomatic system.

The United States will soon enter the presidential election season, and candidates will point their finger at China during the campaign. This “window of opportunity” may be fleeting, and the two countries will enter a new stage of trouble, Zhu Zhiqun said.

“What I saw in Bali is that China, at least in the short or short to medium term, is interested in stabilizing U.S.-China relations.”

He explained that China is currently facing a series of domestic and foreign crises, including the economic slowdown caused by the epidemic and territorial disputes with Japan and India.

At the same time, Washington also hopes to stabilize relations with Beijing, especially when the (Chinese and American) militaries are operating in close quarters in Asia, Campbell said.

“As the two forces rub against each other, we want a greater degree of predictability and communication between Beijing and Washington.”

Last month, the defense ministers of the two countries met in Cambodia, which was the first high-level military exchange between the two sides after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan interrupted the Sino-US military dialogue. China said it had a “positive and open attitude” towards exchanges with the US.

How to manage differences such as the Taiwan issue

image source,Getty Images

However, this meeting does not mean that the long-standing differences will be eased. Especially on the key Taiwan issue, the two sides have different perceptions of “one China“, which may still be the key to igniting conflicts in the future. See also Al Sisi's trucks enter the Strip: "They want to buy us"

“On the Taiwan issue, the US and China are not so much resolving their differences as they are managing their differences to ensure that neither side overreacts and escalates out of control,” Song Wendi, a lecturer at the Australian National University, told BBC Chinese.

The United States is still strengthening its military power in its Taiwan policy.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 last Thursday, which includes providing Taiwan with up to $10 billion in military aid over five years and many other supports. This shows that the United States is continuing to pass legislation to strengthen Taiwan’s security defense.

“The Taiwan issue will continue to plague US-China relations, and may even lead to military conflicts between the two countries in the Taiwan Strait,” Zhu Zhiqun said.

In addition, China and the United States are still strengthening competition in various fields.

China has restarted head-of-state diplomacy. President Xi Jinping has met with leaders of nearly 30 countries in the past few months, including US allies Japan and Germany.

On the U.S. side, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles met in Washington recently. The statement after the meeting pointed at China, saying that the two sides are determined to “counterattack China‘s destabilizing military activities.”