US-China relations: US delegation to China paves way for Blinken Can countries manage differences

US-China relations: US delegation to China paves way for Blinken Can countries manage differences

image source,Getty Images

Since the two heads of state in Bali last month expressed their desire to stabilize bilateral relations, high-level officials began to engage in further contacts.

Over the past two days, US Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and the Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, US National Security Council Senior Director for China Affairs Laura Rosenberger and other senior officials visited China, and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng held talks with them.

Their visit paves the way for Blinken to visit China early next year, according to a State Department statement. Blinken will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China after two years in the Biden administration.

Analysis pointed out that although the bilateral meeting is a positive signal, their contact will be very limited.

