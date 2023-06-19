US-China talks, Blinken sees Beijing’s head of diplomacy. Waiting for the face to face with Xi

After the meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gangthe US Secretary of State Antony Blinkon the last day of his visit to Beijing, he met the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party Wang Yi. From the three hours of interview, which lasted three hours, one more than expected, the intransigence of Beijing are Taiwana dossier on which “the Chinese it has no room for compromise or concessions”. Wang he then added that the Chinese they States United they have to choose between “cooperation and conflict”, always with reference to the issue Taipei. “The States United must truly adhere to the principle ofUnique China confirmed in the three joint press releases US-Chinarespect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Chinese and clearly oppose the independence of Taiwan“. Statements at the end of the face to face that determine an adamant position of Beijing. But despite this, give it United States comes the positive comment of Matthew Millerspokesman for the US State Department, who defined the meeting between The blink e Wang “truthful and profitable”. And in a tweet, Blinken specified that the talks concern “a series of bilateral and global issues that affect people at home and around the world“.

Continuing important face to face diplomacy in Beijing, I met today with Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi for discussions on a range of bilateral and global issues that affect people at home and around the world. pic.twitter.com/yXYcfU0Go1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 19, 2023

The face to face with Wang precedes the one with the Chinese leader Xi Jinpingin what could be a crucial step in discussing the disputes between the two countries, with consequences on dossiers of primary importance in the field of security, from Taiwan all’Ukraine and mend lines of communication that have deteriorated over the past year. From yesterday’s meeting, in fact, a cold comment by Qin Gang had come out, who had defined relations between China and the US as at its “lowest point” since 1979, when the two countries officially started diplomatic relations at the embassy level. A comment of a different kind had instead come out of Washington, given that the US State Department spoke of “frank”, “substantive” and “constructive” talkscon The blink who stressed the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication on the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation”.

