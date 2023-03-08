Chinese e United States they are gearing up for a clash that can no longer be considered alone economic o diplomaticbut which also contemplates the possibility of one military crisis. And the latest harsh statements by Beijing’s foreign minister, Qin Gangare nothing but evidence of a constant and gradual deterioration of relationships between the two world powers. For George Cuscitoanalyst of Limes Chinese and Indo-Pacific geopolitical expert, the latest episode of the escalation between Washington e Beijing must be worrying precisely because it is the new stage in a process that has been going on for years now and which has not yet experienced a real change of direction: “Such clear-cut declarations from the Chinese leaders have not been heard for a long time – he explains to Ilfattoquotidiano.it -, are the fruit of a very tense context and a total worsening relationships USA-China”.

As the analyst explains, the two countries “have not been remotely in harmony for some time now. And this situation has worsened more and more in parallel with a process of military buildup of the People’s Republic in South China Sea, where the real war between the two powers is taking place”. If on the one hand Xi Jinping consider that area your own “backyard”waters where he claims to be able to sail peacefully and without external influences, the communist leader however has to deal with an action of encirclement conducted by the United States which, starting from Taiwan, try to get as many countries as possible on their side in an anti-Chinese function. And it is precisely this attitude that was denounced by the Chinese minister on Tuesday when he spoke of “containment and repression” implemented by Washington. A strategy, he underlined, that if the US does not “hold the brakes, continuing on the wrong path, will certainly lead to conflicts and clashes. Who will bear them catastrophic consequences?”.

For years, the US administration has been trying to get countries like the United States on its side Japan, without forgetting the well-known militarization of Taiwan. A situation that is likely to worsen in the coming months, when, after the imminent meeting in California with the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wenthe new Speaker of the Chamber, Kevin McCarthycould travel to the “rebel” island after August’s visit Nancy Pelosi which unleashed Beijing’s wrath, with consequent military-type provocations on both sides. “We certainly notice signs of indolence by China for the action of American influence on the actors of the area – continues Cuscito – And for this reason Beijing is simultaneously promoting a global security initiativea forum through which to assert one’s own World vision and own geopolitical goals. He is trying to convince as many countries as possible, even if for the moment he has only gotten the green light from Russiato create what is in essence a alternative security structure. The message that Beijing wants to convey is that China‘s sense of security is functional to stability of the planet“. And it is also to push this process that Beijing has decided to release certain statements, on Monday by the mouth of Xi Jinping himself and on Tuesday conveyed by the Foreign Minister, unusual if one considers the usual diplomatic strategy of the Dragon: “Blaming the USA – explains Cuscito – favors the creation of a new alternative defensive structure”.

Of all the points of confrontation between the two powers, from the commercial one to the war in Ukraine, that of Taiwan remains the main one. Because if the United States can bring permanently Taipei on their side, they would in fact greatly limit access, and above all China‘s security in the Pacific. For this Beijing is also preparing for the extreme possibility of a military invasion of the islandresulting in a clash with Washington: “It is certainly not an option advocated by the Communist Party of China – clarifies the analyst – Beijing is well aware that an invasion of Taiwan would not only harm its business and the soft powerbut would trigger the intervention of Usa e Japan. Without forgetting the social and economic crisis internal which does not allow the Chinese executive to wage a conflict without heavy repercussions. The increasingly accentuated criminalization of US actions must also be read from this point of view. Showing itself as a country under attack justifies the possibility of resorting to military means”.

Twitter: @GianniRosini